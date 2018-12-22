; Most of northern Roodepoort without power tonight – The Citizen
 
Local News 22.12.2018 03:49 pm

Most of northern Roodepoort without power tonight

Blake Linder
File image. Image: Twitter

File image. Image: Twitter

Electricity will be cut off from 10pm on Saturday evening.

The build-up to Christmas will be a dark one for Roodepoort’s northern areas, as City Power continues with maintenance, reports Roodepoort Northsider.

According to the release from City Power, the planned outage forms part of the ongoing maintenance plan to try and amend problems with the power network.

ALSO READ: Major Eskom Exco members getting axed in major clean-up

Affected areas include most of Weltevreden Park, Glen Dayson AH, and parts of Allen’s Nek.

Those affected will be without power from 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow, December 23.

