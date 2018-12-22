Most of northern Roodepoort without power tonight

The build-up to Christmas will be a dark one for Roodepoort’s northern areas, as City Power continues with maintenance, reports Roodepoort Northsider.

According to the release from City Power, the planned outage forms part of the ongoing maintenance plan to try and amend problems with the power network.

Affected areas include most of Weltevreden Park, Glen Dayson AH, and parts of Allen’s Nek.

Those affected will be without power from 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow, December 23.

