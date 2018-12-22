; Three people burnt beyond recognition after Talana Hostel fire – The Citizen
 
Local News 22.12.2018 03:02 pm

Three people burnt beyond recognition after Talana Hostel fire

CNS reporter
The cause of a fire at Talana Hostel in Tzaneen is not yet known. Images: Letaba Herald

The cause of a fire at Talana Hostel in Tzaneen is not yet known. Images: Letaba Herald

One of the victims was a two-year-old child.

Three people, including a two-year-old child, were burnt beyond recognition after a fire broke out at Talana Hostel in Tzaneen early on Saturday morning, reports Letaba Herald.

The fire destroyed 14 shacks in the informal settlement, reports SABC News.

ALSO READ: Two die in Limpopo shack fire

“Our disaster management team received a call about the fire in the early hours of this morning. Upon arrival they managed to put out the blaze. While continuing with the search and rescue operation, they discovered three bodies that were burnt beyond recognition. One of the victims is a two-year-old child,” confirmed Mopani spokesperson Witness Tiva.

It is reportedly suspected that a candle caused the devastating blaze.

The scene after the fire was extinguished.

The municipality have told SABC News that tents and food will be provided to displaced residents.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Toddler hospitalised after falling off Centurion Mall jungle gym 21.12.2018
WATCH: Huge flames engulf KZN factory 20.12.2018
Barberton High School burns to ashes after suspected lightning strike 20.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.