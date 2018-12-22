Three people burnt beyond recognition after Talana Hostel fire

Three people, including a two-year-old child, were burnt beyond recognition after a fire broke out at Talana Hostel in Tzaneen early on Saturday morning, reports Letaba Herald.

The fire destroyed 14 shacks in the informal settlement, reports SABC News.

ALSO READ: Two die in Limpopo shack fire

“Our disaster management team received a call about the fire in the early hours of this morning. Upon arrival they managed to put out the blaze. While continuing with the search and rescue operation, they discovered three bodies that were burnt beyond recognition. One of the victims is a two-year-old child,” confirmed Mopani spokesperson Witness Tiva.

It is reportedly suspected that a candle caused the devastating blaze.

The municipality have told SABC News that tents and food will be provided to displaced residents.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.