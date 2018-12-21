Toddler hospitalised after falling off Centurion Mall jungle gym

The family of a three-year-old who fell from a jungle gym in Centurion on Thursday afternoon has been left speechless by the help they received from the community.

James Theron, a 3-year-old, was left with a fracture at the base of his skull near his brain stem after he fell on his head while playing on the jungle gym, reports Centurion Rekord.

His father, Jono Theron, said James had been playing in the play area at Centurion Mall around noon when he fell straight on his head.

“Ten minutes later, James started throwing up,” said Theron.

“I had been a paramedic for 17 years, so I knew he needed urgent medical attention.”

James’ parents took him to a nearby medical centre, and he was immediately transferred to the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville.

“They performed CT scans and discovered the fracture,” said Theron.

“It had resulted in some bleeding on his brain. Any slight movement or further damage could have killed him.”

During this time, Theron said someone had notified the Child Medi Organisation.

“They started raising funds for James to have him transferred to Unitas Hospital in Centurion,” he said.

“The contributions from the community has left our family speechless. On Friday morning, I just read through the messages on Facebook and it brought tears to my eyes.”

By Friday afternoon, Child Medi Organisation had raised the funds necessary to get James transferred to Unitas, Theron said.

“The Life Med ambulance service also agreed to assist us by facilitating the transfer,” said Theron.

“We are so very grateful for all the love everyone has shown.”

The Theron family have been staying in Zwartkop, Centurion for the past two years.

Centurion Mall could not be reached for comment.

