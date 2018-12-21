WATCH: KZN lifeguards save three sharks

As if it was not enough for Scottburgh Beach lifeguards to have saved the life of a juvenile jackass penguin earlier this week, they have also saved three dusky sharks which had been left in the Scottburgh beach tidal pool, reports South Coast Herald.

Early on Wednesday morning, fishermen caught three dusky sharks off the rocks at Scottburgh main beach and, instead of returning them to the ocean, brought them to the tidal pool.

Lifeguards took matters into their own hands and returned the sharks to the ocean.

Have a look at the video footage, shot by Owen Kuyper, showing one of the sharks being returned to the ocean:

