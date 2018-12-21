Mpumalanga pupil takes her own life after failing grade 10 three times

A grade 10 learner from Umjindi Secondary School in Mpumalanga committed suicide this week, reports Mpumalanga News.

According to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity, this follows the learner’s failing and having to repeat her class for the third time.

The source revealed that Michelle Puleng Nkosi had on the fateful day refused to go with her parents to town, and was left at home with her grandmother.

“A few minutes after her parents had left, her grandmother saw her rolling towards her complaining of stomach pains and she died on the scene,” she adds.

Capt Jabu Ndubane confirmed that the 20-year-old learner took her own life by overdosing on tablets. “Police opened an inquest,” she confirmed.

