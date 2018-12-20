Matric girl gets her very own matric dance

Rolandi Strydom from Hoërskool Outeniqua was looking forward to attending her matric dance with her boyfriend Schoeman Vorster.

Her elegant black dress was ready in her cupboard, and she couldn’t wait to celebrate the highlight of her school career.

But when a serious kidney condition struck suddenly, it rendered her too sick to attend the dance, and she spent the next two weeks in Groote Schuur Hospital, knowing that she would never have those treasured memories, she told George Herald.

But last week, Rolandi was surprised after non-profit organisation Solidariteit Helpende Hand “kidnapped” her for a pampering session before she put on her dress to take photos with Schoeman.

“I was first taken to a hairdresser, and then for a makeup session. Then I was taken home to change,” Rolandi said.

She was again surprised when a massive red truck parked outside her house.

“Schoeman is a truck driver, and my dad really loves trucks. Because of this, I developed a love for trucks as well. I always said I want to travel to my matric dance in a truck.”

Rolandi and Schoeman were taken to Chaverin Stables, where her horse resides, to take photos. The day was concluded with a dinner at La Capannina.

Marieta Verwey from Helpende Hand, whose idea it was to spoil Rolandi, said she met the teacher who moderated Rolandi, Thea Abraham, while she wrote her final matric exams at a music concert. This was when she found out about Rolandi’s tragic illness. Verwey then decided to arrange a special evening for Rolandi.

Rolandi’s hair was done by Mara Gericke from Salon Mareese, and her makeup was sponsored by E Coetzee pharmacy. The truck was arranged by Verwey, and provided by Auto Phoenix.

Even though Rolandi was not able to attend the real matric dance, her special day definitely made up for it, and ensured that she did have special memories.

Rolandi’s sickness is as a result of a blockage in a kidney chamber. She received treatment that has made a significant difference, but she has not recovered completely and is still undergoing tests.

The brave young woman wrote her first final matric exam with three drainage pipes in her body and had to write all her exams in isolation.

Rolandi said she could not study as much as she would have liked, as she got tired often because of her condition. She initially considered only completing her matric next year, but thanks to Abraham’s support, she managed to complete all her exams. Now she waits in anticipation for the results, as she would like to study medical forensic investigation.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder.

