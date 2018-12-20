One more day to enjoy public pools in Ekurhuleni before they close

The city of Ekurhuleni wishes to inform residents of the closure of all community swimming pools during the festive season.

This was a council decision, a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for community services councillor Dora Mlambo explained to Alberton Record.

“The swimming pools will be closed due to the limited number of officials, including lifeguards, available during this time, as most have taken leave. As such, this may pose a challenge in adhering to basic health and safety requirements at the facilities,” said Mlambo.

Mlambo further said the city acknowledged the inconvenience the closure may cause, but the health and safety of bathers were the city’s first priority.

Pools close at 6pm on December 21, and re-open on January 2.

