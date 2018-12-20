Migrants live in fear after warning by new party

Immigrants in Durban fear for their lives after new political party the African Basic Movement (ABM) publicly stated their presence will be made felt at all border points of the country in January to ensure “police don’t allow [illegal migration] to happen”.

This comes after reports that two refugee brothers were burnt to death by a local community in Durban South last week.

Africa Solidarity Network’s (Asonet) Daniel Byamungu confirmed they were both from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Byamungu told The Citizen that since the attacks, several foreigners in the area fear for their lives as the ABM along with other movements in the community allegedly incited several vicious attacks against refugees and immigrants and called for them to leave the country by the end of the year.

ABM leader Thembelani Ngubane, who confirmed the party’s year-end deadline, said he had no knowledge of the deaths of the brothers.

However, he said it was a common trend that an outcry would happen among immigration organisations when one foreigner got “hit” and that it was questionable why the indescribable things foreigners did to locals was never given as much attention.

He said he would deploy the party’s supporters to guard the borders and ensure no foreigner entered the country illegally. Those who went on holiday would be disappointed as they would not be allowed to return.

“Come 31 December, we want to ensure that they go and never come back,” said Ngubane.

– jenniffero@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.