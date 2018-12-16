Condolences pour in for Chief Albert Luthuli’s daughter

Thembekile Luthuli-Ngobese, 79, the youngest of Chief Albert Luthuli’s children has passed away.

Luthuli-Ngobese died in a Durban hospital on Thursday after a week in hospital.

The unexpected death came after Luthuli Ngobese complained of recurrent headaches.

The activist and member of the ANC leaves behind five daughters.

Condolences have poured in for the Luthuli-Ngobese who died as a result o a brain tumor.

ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala speaking on SABC said Luthuli-Ngobese has been one of the people who was an impacting activist in the community.

“Like Albert Luthuli, she was community driven and based her passion and work on the need for the community.

“She would pick up issues that needed to be driven and tackled.”

“As the ANC we send condolences to the Ngobese family and all her relatives.”

The funeral is expected to be held in KwaMashu on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.