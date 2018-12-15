Limited train services around Pretoria until 22 January

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has closed the main Pretoria station for maintenance until January 22.

Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said: “The benefits of a modernised infrastructure will be a safer, faster, smoother and world-class train service.”

The following train service will apply:

Trains from the Saulsville corridor (00), De Wildt corridor (44) and Mabopane (18) will turn around at Bosman station.

All trains on the northern side will terminate at Bosman station and Mears Street station.

A shuttle train service (31s) will run between Mears Street station and Koedoespoort. Buses will ferry commuters to Bosman station.

Another shuttle train service (81s) will run between Pienaarspoort to Bosman via the Capital Park route.

All Johannesburg-Pretoria trains (06s) will turn at Centurion station, buses will ferry commuters to Bosman Station.

Mofokeng said tickets will only be sold for these stations.

Service announcements will be made at stations regarding the revised train timetables.

