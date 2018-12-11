Faulty cables leave 12,000 Kempton Park households without power

Faulty cables have left parts of Kempton Park without electricity since early on Tuesday morning, reports Kempton Express.

According to ward councillor Gideon van Zyl about 12,000 households are affected.

No power#Kempton park, Edleen, Birch Acres and Van Riebeeck Park due to faulty cables. Technicians are on site working. No time frame estimated. — CoE_Call_Centre (@CoE_Call_Centre) December 11, 2018

Areas affected include Birch Acres, Edleen and Van Riebeeck Park, the call centre tweeted.

No turnaround time has been given.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

