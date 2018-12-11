 
11.12.2018

Faulty cables leave 12,000 Kempton Park households without power

CNS reporter
Picture: iStock

The power went off early on Tuesday morning, and residents have not yet been given a time frame in which the issue will be resolved.

Faulty cables have left parts of Kempton Park without electricity since early on Tuesday morning, reports Kempton Express.

According to ward councillor Gideon van Zyl about 12,000 households are affected.

Areas affected include Birch Acres, Edleen and Van Riebeeck Park, the call centre tweeted.

No turnaround time has been given.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

