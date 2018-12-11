 
Young mother tries to kill two-year-old son

Natasha Pretorius
Photo: Pixabay. For illustrative purposes.

The 19-year-old mother assaulted her son after she said that she did not want her son anymore.

A near-tragic incident took place in Weldevreden, Hekpoort on Saturday evening after a young mother tried to kill her own son, reports Krugersdorp News.

It is believed that the 19-year-old mother came home at 10.30pm on Saturday night and found her son and his grandmother sleeping.

When she arrived home, she allegedly walked straight to where her two-year-old son and grandmother were sleeping, and threw the toddler to the ground.

The child’s allegedly grandmother tried to stop her, but she continued her assault and said that she wanted to kill him because she did not want him anymore.

The police were called and arrested the woman just in time. The child did not sustain serious injuries and is believed to be happy, safe and back at home.

A case of attempted murder has been opened at the Hekpoort Police, and the woman was due to appear in court on Monday.

