Eskom to implement load ‘reduction’ in six provinces on Thursday

Power cuts are scheduled across six provinces between 5am and 9am.

Eskom said load reduction would be implemented across six provinces on Thursday, 24 June 2021, to “avoid network overloading in high-density areas”.

Power cuts have been scheduled in Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and North West between 5am and 9am.

In Mpumalanga, power outages have been scheduled from 5am to 7am, and again from 5pm to 7pm.

Eskom warns that overloading of the electrical grid “can damage electricity infrastructures by causing explosions of transformers and mini-substations”.

“To avoid overloading the Eskom network and damage to infrastructure in high-density areas prone to network overloading, Eskom will implement load reduction during peak evening hours”.

Eskom urges all customers to report meter bypasses, illegal connections and vandalism of electricity infrastructure on the Eskom Crime Line, 0800 11 27 22.

Gauteng

Load reduction in Gauteng will take place between 5am and 9am.

Soweto – Chiawelo, Dhlamini, Jabavu, Jabavu Central Western, Jabulani, Klipspruit, Mofolo Central, Mofolo North, Mofolo South, Molapo, Moroka, Moroka North, Orlando Ekhaya, Orlando West, Pimville Zones 1 to 7 and 9, Senaoane and Zondi

West rand – Bekkersdal, Kagiso, and Rietvlei.

North West

Load reduction in North West will take place between 5am and 9am.

Rusternburg Sector – Manamakgotheng

Klerksdorp, Mmabatho & Vryburg Sector – Havelock, Itsoseng, Verdwaal

Limpopo

Power outages in Limpopo will take place between 5am and 9am.

Mopani District:

Soekmekaar/Munnik 22kV – Sekgopo Village

Capricorn District:

Mahwelereng/Madiba 2, 22kV – Madiba, Masodi

Sekhukhune District:

Merensky/Lavino 22kV – Ga Mahlakwena, Ga Mampuru, Ga Phasha, Tukakgomo, Mashataung, Nokaneng, Tsakane

Mpumalanga

Load reduction in the Mpumalanga will take place between 5am and 7am, and again between 5pm and 7pm.

Power outages will affect the following districts: Gert Sibande, Nkangala, and eHlanzeni.

Free State

Load reduction in the Free State will take place between 6am and 9am.

Phomolong SW STN Charlie 1 – Phomolong

Phomolong SW STN Delta 1 – Phomolong

Eastern Cape

Load reduction in Eastern Cape will take place between 5am and 9am.

Mnquma local municipality, Butterworth, Lamplough Ibika – Ngxalathi, Ibika, Extension 24, 15, Vulu Valley, Cuba, Mcubakazi, Zizamele, Msobomvu

KwaZulu-Natal

Load reduction in KwaZulu-Natal will take place between 5am and 7am.

