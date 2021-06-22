Why SA hasn’t had load shedding in more than a week 

Nica Richards

The consistent electricity supply can be attributed to Koeberg nuclear power station on the West Coast generating power at full capacity.

For nine days South Africans have pinched themselves and been careful not to ask too loudly why there have been no load shedding schedules floating around on their timelines.

Without jinxing it, The Citizen sought clarity from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha who responded with good news.

Mantantsha said the consistent electricity supply can be attributed to Koeberg nuclear power station on the West Coast generating power at full capacity.

Koeberg has been unable to provide a consistent electricity supply to the country since January.

“About seven generation units have returned to service in the past two weeks, helping ease the pressure on supply and demand.

“Eskom is now able to supply about 30,000MW of power throughout the day during this winter, up from an average 27,000MW in October/November,” Mantantsha said.

“During the winter evening peak this increases to just over 33,400MW on average.”

However, Eskom warned that despite the lights being on “for now”, the public are urged to continue using electricity sparingly.

“The possibility of load shedding remains elevated, especially during winter.”