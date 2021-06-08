Thapelo Lekabe

Eskom warned the likelihood of load shedding returning at any time is high for the rest of the week.

Eskom on Tuesday called on the public to reduce their electricity usage as the power system remains severely constrained.

The power utility said it did not anticipate implementing load shedding at this point.

However, Eskom warned it could be forced to implement stage 1 or stage 2 load shedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur.

This is likely to occur between 5pm and 10pm on Tuesday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the power system was constrained due to a shortage of generation capacity and high winter demand.

“Breakdowns currently total 14,235MW of capacity, while another 1,273MW of capacity is unavailable due to planned maintenance. Eskom is working hard to return more generators to service,” Mantshantsha said in a statement.

Mantshantsha said Eskom would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system.

On Monday, Eskom implemented stage 1 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm due to the loss of two generation units at Kusile and one each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations.

The electricity producer warned that the likelihood of load shedding was high for the rest of the week.

“These capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity, particularly between 5pm and 10pm when the winter demand is the highest,” Mantshantsha said.