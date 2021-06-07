Load shedding to hit at 5pm today

Citizen reporter

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said there was a high likelihood of load shedding for the rest of the week.

On a very chilly Monday afternoon, Eskom has warned it would be implementing load shedding stage 1 from 5pm to 10pm on Monday evening.

The power utility said this was due to the loss of two generating units, at Kusile power station and one each at Kendal and Tutuka.

Delays in returning units at Kusile, Duma and Matla power stations have exacerbated the current constrained power supply.

“Breakdowns currently total 15 570MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1 273MW of capacity,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in a statement.

“These capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity, particularly between 17:00 and 22:00, when the winter demand is the highest.

“Eskom apologises for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused by these interruptions in electricity supply.”

