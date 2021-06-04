Thapelo Lekabe

Since Tuesday Eskom has been implementing stage 2 load shedding due to breakdowns of generating units at its power stations.

Eskom says it will suspend stage 2 load shedding on Friday afternoon from 12pm until 5pm to allow Parliament to pass the Appropriation Bill.

According to the power utility, load shedding is being suspended following a request by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Lechesa Tsenoli.

This is in order to allow MPs to log in for the virtual sitting of Parliament to pass a series of appropriation bills.

“Passing these bills is essential to keeping government operating, as without the relevant appropriations there will be no funding for key state functions such as hospitals, law enforcement and other essential services,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in a statement.

“The suspension of load shedding has been made possible by large industrial power consumers in South Africa who have agreed to reduce their consumption for this period to support the country.”

Load shedding to last until Sunday

Eskom initially said stage 2 load shedding would last until Friday 10pm.

Mantshantsha said the utility would now be required to utilise some emergency reserves on Friday, “thereby depleting some of the gains made over the past few days”.

This means load shedding will continue until 10pm on Sunday.

“In order to replenish these reserves and prepare for the week ahead, stage 2 load shedding will resume at 5pm this afternoon and continue until 10pm on Sunday, 6 June.

“Eskom apologises for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused by these interruptions in electricity supply. The power system remains constrained and vulnerable and Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any changes.”’

Eskom called on South Africans to reduce their electricity usage “in the national interest”, particularly between 12pm and 5pm on Friday as well as over the weekend.

