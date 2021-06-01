More load shedding until Friday, Eskom announces

Molefe Seeletsa

This is due to further breakdowns of generating units at Majuba and Arnot Power Stations.

Stage 2 load shedding is set to continue until 10pm on Friday, 4 June, Eskom has confirmed.

This is after Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 2 cuts on Monday and Tuesday.

The power utility said stage 2 would be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday, until 5am on Wednesday morning.

However, due to further breakdowns of generating units at Majuba and Arnot Power Stations, as well delays in returning units to service at Arnot and Tutuka Power Stations, stage 2 load shedding will now be implemented from 10am on Wednesday morning until 10pm on Friday.

“The emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past days to avoid load shedding during the day.

“This has resulted in these being depleted, reducing available capacity. It is, therefore, necessary to implement load shedding continuously until Friday 10pm in order to replenish the emergency reserves.

“Breakdowns currently total 13 601MW of capacity, while another 1 330MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance. Eskom teams are working hard to return generation units to service, as well as to replenish the emergency reserves,” Eskom said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Electricity users were urged to reduce their consumption as much as possible.

“Eskom would like to appeal to the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to assist the country get through these capacity constraints. Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system.”

How to save electricity

Saving electricity during the colder months can be tricky. Heating appliances account for a substantial amount of the average household’s electricity usage. The risk of load shedding can be reduced by following practical guidelines for reducing consumption.

Eskom suggests hanging curtains to reduce heat loss and using foam tape to seal windows or doors in winter as draughts can account for up to 25% of heat loss.

If you have a chimney, seal it with a dampener when not in use regularly. If the chimney isn’t used at all, seal it at the top and bottom, and install fire-retardant ceiling insulation to reduce up to 40% of heat loss.

While it’s tempting to leave heaters on, the power utility suggests only heating the rooms you are occupying. In addition, gas heaters generate a great amount of heat while requiring no electricity at all.