News
Load Shedding | News | South Africa
Nica Richards
Premium Journalist
1 minute read
1 Jun 2021
11:20 am

Load shedding stage 2 to hit from 4pm this afternoon

Nica Richards

Further breakdowns were experienced at the Kriel, Arnot, Majuba and Tutuka power stations over the past 24 hours. 

Photo: iStock

Load shedding will continue on Tuesday, with power utility Eskom confirming stage 2 will be implemented from 4pm, until 5am on Wednesday morning. 

This after further breakdowns were experienced at the Kriel, Arnot, Majuba and Tutuka power stations over the past 24 hours. 

“This load shedding will assist to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised over the past three weeks to avoid load shedding during the day,” Eskom said. 

Eskom also said despite a generation unit at both Kusile and Arnot returned to service, this does not guarantee that load shedding will stop. 

Load shedding is likely to be implemented for the rest of the week, as high winter demands persist. 

Electricity users are urged to reduce their consumption as much as possible. 

Some easy ways to save power include turning off geysers and pool pumps when not in use. 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Stage 4 load shedding or worse could hit us as early as this week - expert
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

NEWS

Daily news update: Load shedding, ANC vs Magashule and Cornwall Hill racism claims
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

NEWS

Cold week will be extra icy, as Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

NEWS

There goes your Sunday - Eskom warns of possible load shedding later
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Stage 4 load shedding or worse could hit us as early as this week - expert
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

NEWS

Daily news update: Load shedding, ANC vs Magashule and Cornwall Hill racism claims
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

NEWS

Cold week will be extra icy, as Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

NEWS

There goes your Sunday - Eskom warns of possible load shedding later
2 days ago
2 days ago