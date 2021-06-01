Load shedding stage 2 to hit from 4pm this afternoon

Nica Richards

Load shedding will continue on Tuesday, with power utility Eskom confirming stage 2 will be implemented from 4pm, until 5am on Wednesday morning.

This after further breakdowns were experienced at the Kriel, Arnot, Majuba and Tutuka power stations over the past 24 hours.

“This load shedding will assist to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised over the past three weeks to avoid load shedding during the day,” Eskom said.

Eskom also said despite a generation unit at both Kusile and Arnot returned to service, this does not guarantee that load shedding will stop.

Load shedding is likely to be implemented for the rest of the week, as high winter demands persist.

Electricity users are urged to reduce their consumption as much as possible.

Some easy ways to save power include turning off geysers and pool pumps when not in use.