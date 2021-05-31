Cold week will be extra icy, as Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding

Siyanda Ndlovu

The latest round of load shedding has been caused by the higher demand as a result of the cold front setting in much earlier than expected.

As of 4pm on Monday, Eskom will be reintroducing Stage 2 load shedding until at least 5am on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the power utility said the power system was under “severe constraint” due to the persistent shortage in generation capacity, adding that the supply constraints were caused by the high breakdowns in generation units and “high winter demands.”

“This load shedding has been caused by the higher demand as a result of the cold front setting in much earlier than expected, as well as high breakdowns of generation units,” reads the utility’s statement on Monday.

“The generation supply constraints will persist throughout the high winter demand period, which increases the likelihood of load-shedding.”

It said the breakdowns currently total 14,560MW of capacity, while another 2,300MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

“Some generation units are expected to return to service starting this evening, which would help ease the strain. This, however, is not sufficient to eliminate the high probability of load-shedding for the rest of the week.”

Eskom has since appealed to the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to “assist the country to get through these capacity constraints”.