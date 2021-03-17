Eskom suspends load shedding for King Zwelithini’s funeral

Between 10am and 2pm on Thursday, load shedding will be suspended “in order to allow the nation to mourn the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini”, Eskom announced late on Wednesday,

This comes after the power utility announced earlier on Wednesday that the country was moving back to stage 2 load shedding, after roughly 13 hours of stage 1.

ALSO READ: Progress and more problems at Medupi and Kusile

“In order to allow the nation to participate in the memorial service of his Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, Eskom has decided to suspend the implementation of load shedding between 10am and 2pm tomorrow [Thursday].

“This extraordinary measure has been implemented to allow the nation to witness a key and significant historical event at this difficult time in the life of the Zulu nation. Afterwards, load shedding will then be implemented and continue as previously communicated.

“The power system remains constrained and vulnerable, and as such, Eskom requests the public to continue reducing the usage of electricity in order to minimise the pressure on the system,” the power utility said.

ALSO READ: Five more dark years ahead, despite Eskom’s maintenance going well

Eskom had earlier cited a “loss of generation capacity” and an increase in demand behind the return to stage 2.

“This escalation in the stage of load shedding is required to safeguard the power system after a further loss of generating capacity at the Medupi, Arnot, Duvha and Kendal power stations.”

On Tuesday, Eskom announced that load shedding would be downgraded to stage 1 from Wednesday 5am, and would continue until 5am on Saturday.

The country had been on stage 2 load shedding since last Wednesday, with an update this past Sunday saying stage 2 load shedding would continue until 5am on Wednesday, 17 March.

READ NEXT: Go off-grid as much as you can, as soon as possible

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.