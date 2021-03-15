WATCH: Eskom briefing on state of the national power grid

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter will brief the media this afternoon on the state of the national power grid from the utility’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg.

The briefing comes as the country continues to experience rolling blackouts since last week.

Eskom said on Sunday stage 2 load shedding would continue until 5am on Wednesday due to breakdowns at a number of its power stations.

Watch: Eskom CEO André de Ruyter briefs media, courtesy of SABC News:

