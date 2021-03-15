Load Shedding 15.3.2021 01:02 pm

WATCH: Eskom briefing on state of the national power grid

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: Moneyweb

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter will brief the media this afternoon on the state of the national power grid from the utility’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg.

UPDATE: SA spent 9% of 2020 without power, thanks to load shedding

The briefing comes as the country continues to experience rolling blackouts since last week.

Eskom said on Sunday stage 2 load shedding would continue until 5am on Wednesday due to breakdowns at a number of its power stations.

Watch: Eskom CEO André de Ruyter briefs media, courtesy of SABC News:

