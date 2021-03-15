Eskom on Code Red – expect at least 6 weeks of load shedding

Energy expert Chris Yelland says power utility Eskom is on Code Red for the next six weeks as the national electricity system remains vulnerable.

“It really is expected, Eskom has been giving the message, loud and clear, it will be load shedding for at least next two years.

“This year as the economy picks up we don’t have that saving grace. If you look at Eskom’s website with predictions, it is Code Red for the next six weeks,” he told eNCA on Monday.

On Sunday, the power utility extended Stage 2 load shedding to Wednesday morning due to the generation capacity still being severely constrained.

“Over the past two days, Eskom teams successfully returned a generation unit each at the Matimba and Medupi power stations. However, during the weekend we suffered further breakdowns at five power stations, putting further strain on generation capacity,” spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in a statement.

“Additional breakdowns have occurred at the Tutuka, Majuba, Kusile, Matimba and Duvha power stations, adding to previous breakdowns at the Kriel and Kendal power stations. Further to this we have had delays in units returning to service at Hendrina and Duvha power stations and restoring full load on the Cahora Bassa line.

ALSO READ: Load shedding ‘likely’ until December, says Eskom

“We currently have 6,545MW on planned maintenance, while another 12,915MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.”

This according, to the power utility, led to its inability to supply demand.

“As previously communicated, Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance during this period and as such, the system will continue to be constrained, with the possibility of load shedding remaining elevated.”

It further requested the public to use electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.

“We will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system,” it said.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.