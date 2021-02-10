Eskom upgrades load shedding to stage 3 from Wednesday

Eskom has announced it will implement stage 3 load shedding from 1pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday morning, following the loss of generation units and to replenish emergency generation reserves

“This load shedding is necessary as the power generation system is still severely constrained due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past three days, as well as the need to replenish diminishing emergency generation reserves.

“The outlook for the power system is unpredictable and there is a high probability of load shedding continuing on Thursday. Eskom will continue to assess and communicate promptly as the situation changes,” said the power utility.

ALSO READ: Eskom may have found a buyer for their ‘impaired’ R840 million Kusile flats

It said a generation unit each at the Lethabo, Kendal and Duvha power stations was taken offline for repairs on Wednesday morning, adding to the high number of breakdowns and units that have failed to return to service as planned.

“We currently have 4858MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,521MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

“As previously communicated, Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance during this period, and as such the system will continue to be constrained, with the possibility of load shedding remaining elevated,” it said.

ALSO READ: Load shedding ‘likely’ until December, says Eskom

The public has been urged to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.