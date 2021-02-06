 
 
Eskom blames rain for load shedding rather than its failing power systems

Load Shedding 3 hours ago

Eskom’s ‘problem is not the rain, but its non-existent generating capacity’.

Asanda Matlhare
06 Feb 2021
05:01:17 AM
Eskom blames rain for load shedding rather than its failing power systems

Coal. Image: Twitter/@ESIAfrica

Don’t worry about wet coal because we have it covered, Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha told The Citizen last month, as South Africa faced yet another weekend of Stage 2 rolling blackouts – because of wet coal. Mantshantsha said at the time that in the past year and a half, the power utility had put a great deal of preparation into dealing with wet weather – yet someone appeared to have forgotten to work out how to keep coal dry in Eskom’s shiny, new, overbudget, over deadline R234 million (in 2019) coal-fired Medupi power plant. He also added on Monday power...

