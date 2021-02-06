Eskom blames rain for load shedding rather than its failing power systems

PREMIUM!
Eskom blames rain for load shedding rather than its failing power systemsLoad Shedding 3 hours ago
Eskom’s ‘problem is not the rain, but its non-existent generating capacity’.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance
Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears
Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon
Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?
Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma