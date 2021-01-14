Dark weekend ahead – Load shedding scheduled from Thursday until Sunday

Eskom announced on Thursday that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented starting at 12pm this afternoon through to Sunday night.

“The load shedding is necessary due to loss of generation capacity overnight. Load shedding is also required to manage the use of the emergency reserves, which will help us contain the stage of load shedding required.”

The power utility said its system remains vulnerable and unpredictable and that should any further breakdowns occur, the stage of load shedding may change at short notice.

“Two generation units at the Kusile Power Station tripped due to the failure of the main coal feed conveyor belts supplying coal to the units. In addition, a unit each at the Kriel and Duvha tripped due

to unforeseen breakdowns. We presently have four generation units whose return to service from planned maintenance has been delayed.

“We currently have 5 358MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 748MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns and the outage delays mentioned above.”

Eskom said its personnel is working “tirelessly to return as much of this capacity to service as soon as possible”.

“Eskom would like to urge the public to reduce electricity consumption in order to help us minimize load shedding. Eskom will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

