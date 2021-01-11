Load Shedding 11.1.2021 01:21 pm

No load shedding imminent, says Eskom

Siyanda Ndlovu
An Eskom sign at the entrance of the power utility’s Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill on 25 August 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Experts had warned that with most industries resuming on Monday, the likelihood of load shedding had increased.

Eskom said on Monday morning that it did not foresee a need to implement load shedding yet, and that its emergency fuel reserves were sufficient.

The power utility implemented stage 2 load shedding last week and experts have warned that with most industries resuming on Monday, the likelihood of load shedding was increased.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We have all the diesel that is required. And deliveries scheduled as required.”

According to Eskom’s latest energy updates, total demand on Monday stood at 26,879MW, with Eskom’s availability standing at 27,855MW.

On Sunday, demand stood at 25,149MW, with Eskom’s available generation capacity at 28,312MW.

