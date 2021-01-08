 
 
Eskom’s load shedding can compromise vaccine storage

Load Shedding

Concerns over lack of urgency with logistical planning of the vaccines.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
08 Jan 2021
05:00:43 AM
Eskom’s load shedding can compromise vaccine storage

The global race is on to find a vaccine against COVID-19. AFP/File/JOEL SAGET

Experts have warned that South Africa’s power generation woes could jeopardise the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out after state power utility Eskom announced system failures at two of its power stations this week, leading to them implementing Stage 2 load shedding this week. Energy expert Ted Blom warned that as major industries, such as motoring, were expected to begin production for the year next week, Eskom was about to face even more capacity shortages. On Monday, the utility announced it had taken Unit 1 of its Koeberg generators offline, following an increasing leak in the unit. The unit was expected to return...

