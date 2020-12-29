General 29.12.2020 03:35 pm

Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding as SA enters level 3 lockdown

Christelle du Toit
The announcement came as the country entered amended level 3 lockdown, with citizens being urged to stay at home.

Eskom said on Tuesday it would be implementing stage 2 load shedding as of 10pm.

In a statement, Eskom said stage 2 would be in effect until 5am, and kick in again on Wednesday night.

This was being done “to preserve emergency generation reserves” and came as a result of both planned maintenance and unplanned outages.

