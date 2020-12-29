Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding as SA enters level 3 lockdown

Eskom said on Tuesday it would be implementing stage 2 load shedding as of 10pm.
The announcement came as the country entered amended level 3 lockdown, with citizens being urged to stay at home.
In a statement, Eskom said stage 2 would be in effect until 5am, and kick in again on Wednesday night.
ALSO READ: Covid-19 cancels New Years celebrations, level 3 regulations set out by Ministers
This was being done “to preserve emergency generation reserves” and came as a result of both planned maintenance and unplanned outages.
Eskom to implement loadshedding Stage 2 starting at 22:00 overnight until 05:00, again on Wednesday night@News24 @Radio702 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/y1yTd2G6IV
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 29, 2020
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.