 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Power cuts likely in next three months – energy expert

Load Shedding 1 min ago

Economist Iraj Abedian said Eskom was saddled with a set of generation stations way past their economically viable date.

Marizka Coetzer
14 Dec 2020
04:56:04 AM
PREMIUM!
Power cuts likely in next three months – energy expert

File Image: iStock

Energy analysts have forecast stable electricity for the festive season, with only a slight chance of power cuts over Christmas after Eskom implemented Stage 2 load shedding to replenish its emergency generation reserves. Eskom warned yesterday that 8 229 megawatts (MW) had been lost due to units on planned maintenance, while another 10 661 MW of capacity was unavailable due to unplanned maintenance. Chris Yelland, an energy analyst and managing director at EE Business Intelligence, said Eskom’s outlook for the next three months was labeled “red”. Yelland said this meant there was a strong possibility of load shedding. There was,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: 8 166 new cases cause ‘serious concern’

Health Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

General WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Columns Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.