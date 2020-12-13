No load shedding scheduled for Sunday

Early on Sunday morning, power utility Eskom announced that no load shedding would be implemented for the rest of the weekend.

They said in a statement that this was due to emergency reserves sufficiently recovering overnight.

#PowerAlert 1 No loadshedding will be implemented today as the emergency generation reserves have sufficiently recovered, Eskom thanks the people of South Africa for support during loadshedding@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/8bTPVrsTWP — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 13, 2020

“Eskom thanks the people for their understanding and support during the implementation of load shedding.”

However, the power grid is still severely constrained, and consumers are urged to continue to use electricity sparingly.

There is currently 8 229MW capacity on planned maintenance, but 10 661MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

On Saturday, Eskom announced that due to emergency reserves improving significantly, Stage 2 load shedding was reduced to Stage 1.

