Stage 1 load shedding announced for Sunday

Due to recoveries in emergency electricity generation reserves showing “significant progress”, load shedding has been reduced to Stage 1 on Sunday, starting from 6am, until 11pm.

On Friday, Stage 2 load shedding was scheduled for the weekend.

Power utility Eskom said load shedding was “necessary”, in order to fully recover emergency reserves in preparation for “the coming week.”

There is currently 7 914MW capacity on planned maintenance, but unplanned maintenance has rendered 10 468MW of capacity unavailable.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible.”

Consumers are urged to use electricity sparingly. Switch off all unnecessary appliances at the plug, and turn off geysers and pool pumps that are not in use.

