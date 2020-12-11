 
 
Eskom’s R1.5 billion recovery a hollow victory

Load Shedding 48 mins ago

An energy expert says the money Eskom plans to recover from ABB South Africa and the Guptas is a mere drop in the ocean of pilfered funds, while hopes of eliminating corruption overnight are a pipe dream.

Rorisang Kgosana and Molefe Seeletsa
11 Dec 2020
07:12:28 PM
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: Moneyweb

Eskom’s announced recovery of R1.5 billion from a contractor who received irregular payments may be a hollow victory, since this money is a mere drop in the ocean of the power utility’s approximately R400 billion lost to malfeasance and corruption. In a joint briefing by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Eskom, as well as Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, SIU head Andy Mothibi revealed that ABB South Africa, formerly ASEA Brown Boveri, has reached an agreement with the investigating unit to repay R1.5 billion to Eskom for an overpayment on a contract awarded for work...

