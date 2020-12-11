Eskom’s R1.5 billion recovery a hollow victory

PREMIUM!
Eskom’s R1.5 billion recovery a hollow victoryLoad Shedding 48 mins ago
An energy expert says the money Eskom plans to recover from ABB South Africa and the Guptas is a mere drop in the ocean of pilfered funds, while hopes of eliminating corruption overnight are a pipe dream.
