Reduce power use or load shedding could start – Eskom

Eskom is urging the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the system is severely constrained, with a high probability of load shedding.

Eskom warned that there is a high probability of load shedding “should we lose any further capacity”.

“In order to get through the evening peak, we urge the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is

severely constrained.

“This capacity shortage has been caused by the loss of multiple generation units and high load losses, in addition to generation units that are already placed in planned maintenance,” the power utility said.

“We currently have 7 532MW on planned maintenance, while another 10 853MW of capacity is out on unplanned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible.

“We urge the people of South Africa to continue using electricity sparingly in order to assist Eskom to reduce the risk of load shedding.”

