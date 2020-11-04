Load Shedding 4.11.2020 02:53 pm

Eskom ‘working around the clock’ to fix power outages as possible storms loom

Citizen reporter
Eskom ‘working around the clock’ to fix power outages as possible storms loom

City Parks officials cut down and removed a giant tree that was uprooted in a storm on 31 October 2020, in Roodepoort. The tree completely blocked the road, damaged two houses and brought down power lines. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

South African Weather Service has warned that some of the forecast storms on Thursday could become severe, accompanied by large hail and winds. This could potentially lead to further power outages. 

Multiple network faults and storms have resulted in power failures in a number of areas in Gauteng. 

Lanseria, Morningside, Muldersdrift, Paulshof, Petervale, Soweto and Zandspruit are all currently experiencing an “extended power supply interruption,” Eskom said in a statement. 

Customers wanting to log a call may have to wait a while, as Eskom also said that due to high call volumes, it may take some time to clear the current backlogs to restore supply.

However, the power utility assured that recovery teams are “working around the clock” to repair all faults and damages. 

Customers in the affected areas will be updated if there are any developments, but are urged to “treat all electricity points as live at all times.” 

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers, and wish to assure you that we are doing our best to restore supply.”

Following Sunday’s “beast of a storm” which swept across Gauteng, more weather alerts have pre-emptively been issued. 

According to Gauteng Weather, early forecasts suggest a high probability of heavy rain and flooding in parts of the province on Thursday. 

ALSO READ: ‘Rainy and thundery’ weather to hit Gauteng

South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that some of the forecast storms could become severe, accompanied by large hail and winds. This could potentially lead to further power outages. 

Customers who want to log a fault can report their complaints through the Eskom application, via email, via SMS on 35328, or through the 24 hour contact centre, on 08600 37566.

Some Twitter users took note of the power utility’s statement, but they were not amused:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Biden camp: Trump bid to stop vote counting ‘outrageous’

Courts Alleged paedophile who fled UK has been hiding in SA for 20 years

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,241 new cases bring SA’s total to 728, 836, with 19, 539 deaths

Personal Finance Medical schemes: can’t live with them, can’t live without them

General Outa flooded with complaints from motorists over licence renewals


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition