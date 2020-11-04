Eskom ‘working around the clock’ to fix power outages as possible storms loom

Multiple network faults and storms have resulted in power failures in a number of areas in Gauteng.

Lanseria, Morningside, Muldersdrift, Paulshof, Petervale, Soweto and Zandspruit are all currently experiencing an “extended power supply interruption,” Eskom said in a statement.

Customers wanting to log a call may have to wait a while, as Eskom also said that due to high call volumes, it may take some time to clear the current backlogs to restore supply.

However, the power utility assured that recovery teams are “working around the clock” to repair all faults and damages.

Customers in the affected areas will be updated if there are any developments, but are urged to “treat all electricity points as live at all times.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers, and wish to assure you that we are doing our best to restore supply.”

Following Sunday’s “beast of a storm” which swept across Gauteng, more weather alerts have pre-emptively been issued.

According to Gauteng Weather, early forecasts suggest a high probability of heavy rain and flooding in parts of the province on Thursday.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that some of the forecast storms could become severe, accompanied by large hail and winds. This could potentially lead to further power outages.

Customers who want to log a fault can report their complaints through the Eskom application, via email, via SMS on 35328, or through the 24 hour contact centre, on 08600 37566.

