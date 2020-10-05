Load Shedding 5.10.2020 06:22 pm

Power system is under severe pressure, warns Eskom as it implements load reduction

Eskom. Picture: Moneyweb

The power utility has been implementing daily load reductions to avoid overloading its network and damage to infrastructure.

Eskom has called on customers to switch off all unnecessary lights, geysers, pool pumps and non-essential appliances.

“Our power system is under severe pressure,” it said.

This as the power utility is implementing load reduction in Thabo Mofutsanyama District in Free State to avoid overloading its network and damage to infrastructure.

Load reduction will take effect from 5pm to 10pm.

The following areas will be affected:

Source: Eskom

In Limpopo, Eskom is implementing load reduction in Mopani, Sekhukhune and Capricorn Districts.

“Currently, Eskom is battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure caused by overloading that is costing millions to repair,” said Eskom.

Load reduction will be implemented between 5pm and 9pm in the following areas:

Source: Eskom

In Gauteng, Eskom is implementing load reduction from 5pm to 10pm in the following areas:

Source: Eskom

“During load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid possible damage due to power surges when supply returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips of failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored. Please do not log a fault during this period,” said Eskom.

