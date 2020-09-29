Load Shedding 29.9.2020 06:08 pm

Load reduction: Blackouts in Gauteng, KZN, Mpumalanga, Free State, Limpopo

Citizen reporter
Load reduction: Blackouts in Gauteng, KZN, Mpumalanga, Free State, Limpopo

The power interruption in the CBD follows two main feeder cable faults that were reported at Queen Street substation on Tuesday. Image: iStock

The utility urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be implementing load reduction which will impact certain areas in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday, 29 September 2020.

In a statement, Eskom said the implementation of load reduction was due “to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure”.

The affected areas include:

Gauteng: 

Eskom said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm in the Soweto and Ivory Park.

Source: Eskom

Mpumalanga:

The power utility further said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 9pm in the Ehlanzeni district.

  • Garelane
  • Orinoco A. B & C. Hlamalani, Chris Hani, Ndlamakhosi, Baromeng, Violet Bank, Rainbow, Majembeni, Shalden, Demulani and Sibambayani
  • Health Centre, Springs, Shangaanhill, Matengteng and Mandela.
  • Bulk point of supply at KC29/1, Sucrose substation
  • Matsulu and 3 camps in Kruger National Park
  • Arthurstone. Tsuvulan, New Forest

KwaZulu-Natal:

Load reduction in KZN will be implemented from 5pm to 7pm in Newcastle and other areas mentioned.

Source: Eskom

Limpopo:

The Mopani and Capricorn districts will be impacted by load reduction from 5pm to 9pm.

Source: Eskom

Free State:

Meanwhile, load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 8pm in Lejweleputswa and Thabo Mofutsanyana district.

Source: Eskom

The power utility also urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

“During the load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid power surges when power returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips or failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored,” Eskom said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump, Biden to go head to head in first presidential debate

Business News Lockdown ‘distorted’ unemployment figures, actually at 42%

Business News Big increase in chicken prices expected

Investigation Timeshare still in turmoil

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 903 new cases identified, Ministerial Advisory Committee not ‘disbanded’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition