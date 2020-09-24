Load Shedding 24.9.2020 05:15 pm

Eskom starts implementing load reduction in several areas

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has said it will start implementing load reduction, in areas where illegal connections overload its system, especially during peak hours.

Eskom has started implementing load reduction in several high-density areas countrywide, which means thousands will have to end heritage day in the dark.

Electricity cut-off started at 17:00 around Soweto, the Vaal, Newcastle, Ehlanzeni and Mopani District in Limpopo, and will continue until to 22:00  on Thursday night, as Eskom said it was “battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure caused by overloading that is costing millions to repair.”

The exact areas affected by the load reduction are detailed in a tweet from the power supplier:

