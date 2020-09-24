Eskom starts implementing load reduction in several areas

Eskom has started implementing load reduction in several high-density areas countrywide, which means thousands will have to end heritage day in the dark.

Electricity cut-off started at 17:00 around Soweto, the Vaal, Newcastle, Ehlanzeni and Mopani District in Limpopo, and will continue until to 22:00 on Thursday night, as Eskom said it was “battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure caused by overloading that is costing millions to repair.”

The exact areas affected by the load reduction are detailed in a tweet from the power supplier:

Eskom Load Reduction Notice Date: 24 September 2020#EskomFreeState #EskomGauteng #EskomKZN #EskomLimpopo Please see below provincial statements for details and areas that will be affected today from 17:00 until 22:00. pic.twitter.com/wY9jcFJe0A — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 24, 2020

