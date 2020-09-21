Load reduction again from 5pm on Monday in several provinces

To avoid overloading, the network and damage to the infrastructure, Eskom has announced it will implement load reduction in high-density areas that are prone to network overloading during the evening peak hours from 5pm to 8pm on Monday.

In Gauteng, the power utility will implement load reduction from 5pm to 10pm to avoid network overloading in high density areas.

The announcement on Monday afternoon follows load reduction on Sunday afternoon and evening.

‘Bigger role for nuclear energy’

The country recently experienced several incidents of load shedding due to breakdowns.

On Monday Mineral and Energy Resources minister Gwede Mantashe told the annual International Atomic Energy’s five-day general conference, that nuclear power would continue to play a vital role in SA’s energy mix.

In addition to energy security, he said, there was a bigger role for nuclear in clean energy initiatives, for transition from high to low carbon emissions while expanding power sources.

More than 70% of SA’s energy needs are met by crumbling coal-fired power plants that have been neglected for years, which has let to rolling blackouts and a massive impact on the country’s struggling economy.

‘Don’t report outages’

In its statement, the power utility said: “During the load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid possible damage due to power surges when supply returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips or failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored,” .

“Overloading of networks leads to damage to the electricity infrastructure through explosions in overcrowded transformers and mini-substations.”

Customers are advised not to report the outages as they are planned.

The following areas in Gauteng will be affected:

In KwaZulu-Natal, the load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 7pm.

The following areas will be affected:

The following areas in the in Free State Lejweleputswa District will be affected:

In Mpumalanga, the power utility will implement load reduction in Ehlanzeni District from 5pm to 9pm.

The following areas will be affected:

In Limpopo, Eskom will implement load reduction in the Mopani and Capricorn Districts from 5pm to 9pm

The following areas will be implemented:

