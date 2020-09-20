‘Load reduction’ for Gauteng, Free State, KZN and Limpopo areas from 5pm

The nation’s power utility announced on Sunday afternoon that it will be implementing load reduction in several to “avoid overloading the the Eskom network and damage to our infrastructure in high-density areas”.

The blackouts will kick in at 5pm and will last until 10pm. The following areas will be affected: Vrede, Katlehong, Vosloorus, Newcastle, Dannhouser, uMshwathi, Msunduzi, eThekwini, Risenga, and Mamitwa.

A detailed list specific areas are listed in the full statement below.

Eskom on Friday said it does not expect to implement load shedding this weekend. The entity did warn however that the power system remains unreliable and vulnerable.

Eskom said it would “communicate timeously” should load shedding be implemented.

