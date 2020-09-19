No load shedding expected this weekend

Eskom on Friday said it does not expect to implement load shedding this weekend.

The entity did warn however that the power system remains unreliable and vulnerable. Consumers should aim to use electricity sparingly.

Eskom said it would “communicate timeously” should load shedding be implemented.

“We would like to thank the people of South Africa for their cooperation during the difficultiies imposed by the constrained power system.”

Meanwhile, customers from Delmas and Botleng in Mpumalanga may have electricity woes on Saturday, after Eskom confirmed that the Delmas Transformer 2 is on fire.

#Eskom_Mpumalanga Delmas Transformer 2 on fire. Emergency Fire units dispatched. Customers in Delmas and Botleng affected. ETR unknown at this stage. Eskom teams on site. pic.twitter.com/NbstHHWsBA — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 19, 2020

Emergency fire units have been dispatched, but the estimated time of electricity returning to the area is not yet known.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

