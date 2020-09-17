System under severe pressure, warns Eskom after two generation units shut down

While no load shedding is expected on Thursday and Friday, Eskom has requested the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is currently constrained.

“Two generation units were forced to shut down over the past 24 hours, adding to those currently on breakdown and on planned maintenance. Breakdowns amount to 10 305MW of generation capacity while another 5 903MW is out on planned maintenance,” said the power utility on Thursday.

#PowerAlert

17 September 2020

18:00 Our power system is under severe pressure. Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump and non-essential appliances. pic.twitter.com/esZg8V4bpn — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 17, 2020

Should there be any significant increase in breakdowns, load shedding may have to be implemented at short notice, added Eskom.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible. Eskom will communicate timeously should it become necessary.”

