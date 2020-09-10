Load Shedding 10.9.2020 05:10 pm

Power system under severe pressure, warns Eskom

Citizen reporter
South Africans are urged to continue using electricity sparingly to avoid the implementation of load shedding.

Eskom has asked South Africans to switch off all unnecessary lights, geysers, pool pumps and non-essential appliances.

“Our power system is under severe pressure,” said the power utility.

The power utility said in a statement on Wednesday evening that while no load shedding was expected on Thursday, any deterioration in the generation performance would result in the need for the implementation of load shedding at short notice.

“Eskom will continue to communicate timeously should there be any changes as the system remains unreliable and vulnerable.

“Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11 334MW of capacity, adding to the 5 831MW currently out on planned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible,” said the power utility in a statement.

