Load Shedding 10.9.2020 10:11 am

Conveyor belt at Medupi snaps, ups chances of load shedding

News24 Wire
Conveyor belt at Medupi snaps, ups chances of load shedding

Medupi coal-fired power plant in Limpopo. Photo: Eskom

Any further breakdown elsewhere in the generation fleet would necessitate the implementation of stage 2 load shedding at short notice.

A conveyor belt feeding coal into the generation units at Medupi power plant has snapped, increasing the risk of load shedding.

“This means the four generation units in service are not able to take in the requisite amount of coal to generate electricity. This puts further strain on Eskom’s ability to fully supply electricity over the next 24 hours,” the utility said in a statement on Thursday morning.

Eskom said that while its teams are working to repair the conveyor belt, any further breakdown elsewhere in the generation fleet would necessitate the implementation of stage 2 load shedding at short notice.

Repairing the belt is expected to take the better part of the day.

“Eskom will continue to communicate timeously should there be any changes as the system remains unreliable and vulnerable.

“Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11 334MW of capacity, adding to the 5 831MW currently out on planned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible,” the power utility said in a statement earlier.

South Africans are urged to continue using electricity sparingly to avoid the implementation of load shedding.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SA mourns George Bizos, load shedding and Andile Lungisa loses SCA bid

Load Shedding Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records 1,990 new cases and 82 deaths


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition