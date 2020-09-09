Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom

While no load shedding is expected on Thursday, Eskom says any deterioration in the generation performance will result in the need for the implementation of load shedding at short notice.

With the continued recovery of available capacity to meet demand, Eskom did not implement load shedding on Wednesday.

The power utility had announced that it would implement Stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday, only to suspend the power cuts which were scheduled to start from 4pm.

“Eskom will continue to communicate timeously should there be any changes as the system remains unreliable and vulnerable.

“Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11 334MW of capacity, adding to the 5 831MW currently out on planned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible,” said the power utility in a statement.

South Africans are urged to continue using electricity sparingly to avoid the implementation of load shedding.

