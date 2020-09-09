Load Shedding 9.9.2020 11:00 pm

Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom

Citizen reporter
Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom

Load shedding. Image: iStock

South Africans are urged to continue using electricity sparingly to avoid the implementation of load shedding.

While no load shedding is expected on Thursday, Eskom says any deterioration in the generation performance will result in the need for the implementation of load shedding at short notice.

With the continued recovery of available capacity to meet demand, Eskom did not implement load shedding on Wednesday.

The power utility had announced that it would implement Stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday, only to suspend the power cuts which were scheduled to start from 4pm.

“Eskom will continue to communicate timeously should there be any changes as the system remains unreliable and vulnerable.

“Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11 334MW of capacity, adding to the 5 831MW currently out on planned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible,” said the power utility in a statement.

South Africans are urged to continue using electricity sparingly to avoid the implementation of load shedding.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Human rights advocate George Bizos has died

Business News Would load shedding be worse without Covid?

Courts Right2Know campaign pushes for ‘illegal’ Lonehill CCTV cameras to be taken down

Courts Concourt postpones Mkhwebane’s CR17 funding case appeal

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: latest developments in the coronavirus crisis


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition