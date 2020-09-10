 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?

Load Shedding 1 hour ago

So serious are the technical and operational challenges facing the state-owned enterprise (SOE), that Blom said recurring bouts of load shedding pointed to its inability to generate enough power to help the struggling economy.

Brian Sokutu
10 Sep 2020
04:58:56 AM
PREMIUM!
Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?

File image.

As Eskom battles to fulfil its southern African energy obligations – particularly at home – with a decrepit generation system, it is also in the middle of an info war on at least three fronts with a common theme: what is it hiding and why? Energy expert Ted Blom is challenging the integrity and reliability of the power utility’s public information on load shedding. He told The Citizen he has informed the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) of his concerns about what he has described as “discrepancies in Eskom numbers”. So serious are the technical and operational challenges...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Human rights advocate George Bizos has died 9.9.2020
Would load shedding be worse without Covid? 9.9.2020
Right2Know campaign pushes for ‘illegal’ Lonehill CCTV cameras to be taken down 9.9.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Human rights advocate George Bizos has died

Business News Would load shedding be worse without Covid?

Courts Right2Know campaign pushes for ‘illegal’ Lonehill CCTV cameras to be taken down

Courts Concourt postpones Mkhwebane’s CR17 funding case appeal

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: latest developments in the coronavirus crisis


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.