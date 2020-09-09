Load Shedding 9.9.2020 02:33 pm

UPDATE: Eskom suspends stage 1 load shedding for Wednesday

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

The power utility says generation supply has improved significantly.

Power utility Eskom has announced the suspension of stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday, 9 September, which was scheduled to last from 4pm until 10pm.

This is due to the generation supply situation significantly improving, the power utility said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Eskom had confirmed that load shedding was set to continue to till Wednesday.

In a statement, the power utility said unplanned breakdowns amounting to 9,424MW of capacity, adding to the 5,246MW were out on planned maintenance.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible,” it said.

Load shedding survival tips:

  • Plan your activities and travel around anticipated load shedding.
  • Be creative with dinners and activities to keep yourself and your family entertained.
  • Have braais and set up a tent for the kids with a campfire, especially during this holiday period.
  • Invest in rechargeable emergency LED lights. They are bright enough to light up the room for homework and household activities.
  • One can also buy an inexpensive two-burner gas stove at any major retailer and cook using gas.
  • Load shedding affects the ability of the water utility to pump water, so make sure you have water stored in the house.
  • It also means no fibre to the home, so make sure your phone has data or airtime.
  • Carry cash, as some retailers are unable to take card payments.

