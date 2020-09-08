Load shedding back on Wednesday, says Eskom

Having successfully returned four generation units to service during the day, Eskom announced no load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday evening as the generation capacity improved.

While two more units are expected to return to service on Wednesday, another two units were taken offline on Tuesday evening for urgent maintenance. As a result, Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm to 10pm on Wednesday, said the power utility.

“Eskom will continue to communicate timeously should there be any changes as the system remains unreliable and vulnerable. Unplanned breakdowns amount to 9424MW of capacity, adding to the 5,246MW currently out on planned maintenance.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible,” Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility has urged South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly in order to reduce the instance of load shedding.

