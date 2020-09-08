Load Shedding 8.9.2020 08:56 am

Load shedding suspended till 4pm, Stage 1 after that

Stage 1 load shedding will resume from 4pm on Tuesday afternoon until 10pm, Eskom said.

Eskom has suspended the planned load shedding between 8am and 4pm on Tuesday.

This is because some power generating units have been returned to supply the grid overnight, the power utility said in a tweet.

However, load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 4pm to 10pm on Tuesday night.

Eskom will continue to communicate any changes to the supply situation, it said.

