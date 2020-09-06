Load Shedding 6.9.2020 02:10 pm

UPDATE: Stages 1 and 2 load shedding rotation until Wednesday

Citizen reporter
UPDATE: Stages 1 and 2 load shedding rotation until Wednesday

Light bulb with hanging lights background, no load shedding. Picture: iStock

Stage 1 and 2 load shedding will rotate until possibly Wednesday, Eskom has announced.  

After Eskom announced a load shedding reduction from Stage 2 on Sunday to Stage 1, it said this pattern would continue on Monday, and in all likelihood, last until Wednesday.

This comes after the power utility announced that it would implement Stage 2 load shedding throughout the weekend, and after a week that saw load shedding reach Stage 4.

Stage 1 load shedding will continue on Sunday until 10pm evening, as of 4pm (a reduction from Stage 2).

On Monday Stage 1 will kick in at 8am and last until 4pm, whereafter the load shedding will escalate again to Stage 2 until 10pm.

“This pattern will repeat on Tuesday, with a high likelihood for Wednesday as well,” the power utility said in a statement.

“Eskom will continue to communicate timeously should there be any changes as the system remains unreliable and vulnerable.”

Several generation units went offline over the past week and Eskom said the continued load shedding was necessary over the weekend to “replenish emergency generation reserves”.

Eskom added that it expected some of these units to come back online in the coming days which will help ease the constraints placed on the beleaguered electricity generation system.

“Unplanned breakdowns amount to 9,2727MW of capacity, adding to the 6,314MW currently out on planned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible,” it said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily news update: Trump blasts Mandela, EFF out of Clicks, why Chiefs failed 6.9.2020
‘Leaks warfare’ – Phumzile van Damme throws down the gauntlet 6.9.2020
EFF prepares to mobilise members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores 6.9.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Trump blasts Mandela, EFF out of Clicks, why Chiefs failed

Politics ‘Leaks warfare’ – Phumzile van Damme throws down the gauntlet

Load Shedding UPDATE: Stages 1 and 2 load shedding rotation until Wednesday

Politics EFF prepares to mobilise members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores

General Grass on ash: uncovering 200,000 year old beds from South Africa


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition